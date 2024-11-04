iPhone 17 to Introduce 120Hz ProMotion Display on Standard Models

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, slated for release in 2025, may introduce its coveted ProMotion technology to non-Pro models for the first time. This high-refresh-rate feature, previously exclusive to the Pro lineup since the iPhone 13 Pro, could soon be available on standard models like the iPhone 17 and a new addition, the iPhone 17 Slim, which may replace the current Plus model.

According to a report from South Korea's ETNews, Apple plans to equip both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim with ProMotion, which enables a 120Hz refresh rate. If true, this would be a significant upgrade for users who prefer the standard iPhone models, delivering smoother scrolling, more fluid animations, and enhanced video playback.

Samsung and LG are expected to supply Apple with LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. LTPO technology supports variable refresh rates, dynamically adjusting based on the content displayed. This approach not only optimizes visual performance but also conserves battery life—an essential feature for users who prioritize longer device usage between charges. With this upgrade, Apple strives to enhance the user experience across all models without sacrificing efficiency.

While the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely maintain advanced ProMotion capabilities that allow their displays to reduce refresh rates as low as 1Hz—supporting features like the always-on display—it's unclear if the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim will match this capability. The standard models may reach a refresh rate of around 10Hz, still offering significant energy savings without draining battery life.

This move aligns with Apple's recent efforts to elevate the standard iPhone models with premium features previously reserved for Pro versions. By bringing ProMotion technology to more affordable models, Apple could attract a broader audience seeking advanced display capabilities without the Pro price tag.

Overall, the iPhone 17 series promises to be an exciting leap forward, potentially marking the first time Apple's flagship visual technology becomes accessible to a wider range of iPhone users.