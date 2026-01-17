iPhone 18 Pro Display Leak Hints at End of Dynamic Island

Even though Apple’s iPhone 17 series is still fresh in the market, attention has already shifted to what the company may be planning next. The iPhone 18 lineup, expected in 2026, is beginning to take shape through a wave of early leaks — and they hint at one of the boldest design changes Apple has made in years.

According to a new report, Apple may finally rethink the Dynamic Island, a feature introduced to replace the notch and now deeply associated with modern iPhones. The rumour suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could either shrink it dramatically or remove it altogether.

The information comes from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, whose post on Weibo was later shared on X by Apple Hub. The leak outlines possible display sizes and technology upgrades across the iPhone 18 family.

For the standard iPhone 18, the report claims Apple will use a 6.27-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. If true, this would mean ProMotion finally reaches the base iPhone model — a long-standing demand from users. The Dynamic Island is expected to remain on this model.

However, the most dramatic changes may be reserved for the Pro lineup.

The leak suggests Apple is considering repositioning the front camera to the left side of the display in a punch-hole style cutout. This would allow Apple to remove the Dynamic Island entirely from the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Another major shift could be the introduction of under-display Face ID. If Apple succeeds in hiding Face ID sensors beneath the screen, the need for a large cutout disappears — explaining why the Dynamic Island may no longer be necessary on Pro models.

This would mark a significant design evolution for Apple, bringing it closer to the uninterrupted, full-screen look Android manufacturers have been experimenting with for years.

In terms of size, the leak claims the iPhone 18 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may grow to 6.9 inches. These dimensions suggest Apple is continuing its trend of slightly increasing screen real estate while refining the overall form factor.

On the performance front, the iPhone 18 series is expected to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A20 and A20 Pro chips, though no technical details have been confirmed yet.

Apple is not alone in exploring under-display biometric technology. Samsung and several Chinese smartphone makers have already introduced under-display cameras and sensors in select models. However, Apple is known for waiting until a technology meets its strict quality standards before adopting it.

As always, Apple has not commented on any of these reports. The company typically unveils new iPhones in September, meaning official details are still many months away.

For now, these leaks offer an intriguing glimpse into Apple’s possible future — one where the iconic Dynamic Island may quietly fade into history.