iPhone Battery Secrets Revealed: Ex-Apple Insider Shares Game-Changing Tips

iPhone users often face challenges with battery life, prompting ex-Apple employee Tyler Morgan to provide insightful tips for better battery performance and efficient iPhone usage. Morgan's suggestions aim to assist users relying heavily on their phones throughout the day. Here's a detailed breakdown of his recommended tricks:

Charging Technique: Morgan advises against charging the iPhone 100% or leaving it plugged in overnight. Keeping the battery level around 80% helps prevent chemical ageing, enhancing long-term battery health.

Background Activity Control: Turn off background activity for apps to save battery power. This can be done in Settings > General > Background App Refresh, where users can only allow updates on Wi-Fi or when apps are opened.

Efficient iPhone Usage: Morgan demonstrates efficient iPhone usage with tricks like quickly switching to video mode by holding down the shutter in the camera app. Users can also zoom in by swiping up or down while pressing during video recording.

Disable Unnecessary Features: Turn off features like "Hey, Siri" if not regularly used. Adjust settings under Siri and Search. Additionally, reduce motion in Accessibility settings to conserve battery life.

Disable Location Services: Disable location services for unused apps. Adjust this setting in Settings > Privacy and Security > Location Services, allowing users to choose which apps can access location services at specific times.

Manage Updates and Settings: Turn off automatic updates, lower screen brightness, and disable Bluetooth to preserve battery life. While these actions may impact user experience, they significantly contribute to prolonged battery performance.

These tips empower users to maximize their iPhone's battery life and enhance efficiency. Morgan's insights became particularly relevant following iOS 17 updates, leading to users' concerns regarding battery drain and privacy issues. By adopting these practical tips, iPhone users can optimize their device's performance and enjoy a better user experience.