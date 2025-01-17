iPhone SE 4 Leak: First Look at Redesigned Affordable iPhone

Anticipation is building for Apple’s next-generation affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4. Recent leaks of dummy units have offered a glimpse into its design, sparking excitement among Apple lovers. While official details remain secret, these leaked images provide valuable insights into what the device may offer.

A New Look for the iPhone SE

Shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on X (formerly Twitter), the dummy units showcase a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14. The units appear in two colour options: black and white, featuring a matte glass finish. A standout feature is the significantly larger rear camera sensor, which may flaunt a 48MP resolution—marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor.

The device’s frame looks more refined and slightly boxy, aligning with Apple’s recent design language. The leaked images also disclose physical buttons for mute and volume and a SIM card slot. The rumoured Action Button is absent, indicating that it may not be included in this model.

First look at the iPhone SE 4 Dummy pic.twitter.com/qL0COgmPPA — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) January 16, 2025

Another significant change is the elimination of the iconic home button, signalling the transition to Face ID for biometric authentication. These updates suggest a more modern aesthetic and functionality for the iPhone SE 4.

What to Expect Under the Hood

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to debut in March 2025, potentially under a new name: iPhone 16e. Reports indicate it will feature hardware similar to the iPhone 16, including Apple’s powerful A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, and support for Apple Intelligence—Apple's AI-driven capabilities. Also, the iPhone SE 4 could be Apple’s platform for introducing its proprietary 5G chip, although this remains unconfirmed. If true, this would enhance connectivity while reducing Apple’s reliance on third-party suppliers.

A Promising Affordable Option

The leaked dummy units and rumoured specifications paint a picture of a significantly upgraded iPhone SE. Its iPhone 14-inspired design, larger camera sensor, and improved features make it a compelling option for those seeking Apple quality at an affordable price point. While these leaks offer a thrilling preview, the official launch will confirm whether Apple’s latest SE model meets expectations. Until then, fans can look forward to more updates as the March 2025 release approaches.



