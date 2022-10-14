iPhone SE 4 to arrive in the first quarter of 2023; Find details

It is speculated that Apple will introduce the next generation iPhone SE 4 in the first quarter of next year. The tech giant introduced the iPhone SE 3 this year in March; thus, we expect the same for the iPhone SE 4. While the launch is still months away, rumours and leaks about the fourth-generation iPhone SE have started circulating on the Internet. And some reports have suggested that Apple's next-generation iPhone SE will be much bigger. Famous analyst Ross Young has shared that the iPhone SE 4 would have a 6.1-inch LCD screen. He also hinted that the new iPhone SE would have a new form factor. This is what we know about the iPhone SE 4.

Ross recently shared with MacRumors that the iPhone SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch screen size with a "notch" cutout at the top of the screen. He said the new iPhone SE model will have an LCD screen and only a hole-shaped notch for the front camera in 2024. However, whether the iPhone SE notch will have a TrueDepth Face camera array is unknown. ID or not.

Display stats suggest an updated iPhone X as the next generation SE considering Apple's earlier trend of presenting the SE series with an updated older iPhone design with better high-end hardware.

A recent report also claimed that the phone would have a notch design; however, it will not have Face ID for some reason. Chinese tipster Assen has said that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will not have a fingerprint sensor on its home button, instead moving to the side button.

It is also speculated that the iPhone SE 4 will get a price increase. The next-generation iPhone SE or iPhone SE 4 will debut as Apple's only compact phone after the company dropped iPhone Mini models this year.