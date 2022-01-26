iPhone users can pause the recording of voice messages in WhatsApp

The new voice recording pause and resume feature in WhatsApp version 22.7.75 iOS. To get the new feature, you will need to update your app on the App Store to WhatsApp version 22.7.75. "Now, you can pause and resume while recording voice messages. Try it out by swiping up to lock a recording and then tapping the "pause" and "resume" buttons, says the app's description on the App Store.

To try WhatsApp's new voice messages feature, you'll need to swipe up and lock your voice recording; then, you can tap the pause and resume buttons. WhatsApp had started testing the feature in October. However, Wabetainfo first reported the feature when it was unavailable for a stable release. The feature is presently available for iPhone users, and Android users can get it in the next few days.

Another feature that iPhone users have received in WhatsApp is the new focus mode. The feature allows users to receive messages only from selected contacts. If you turn on focus mode, you will receive messages from contacts chosen only if you have turned on do not disturb mode. The feature comes with iOS 15, so if you haven't updated your iPhone yet, you need to get the new feature.

On another note, WhatsApp beta for iOS has shown traces of an upcoming feature that would allow iOS users to import chat from an Android device. Wabetainfo's screenshot showed WhatsApp asking users to import chat history from an Android device. The option to move chat from Android devices to iPhones has not been detected yet. However, from its looks, the process would not be as simple as it seems. Users would need USB cables to connect the two phones and transfer data between phones. The feature has yet to appear for beta testers, so WhatsApp may take a while to roll out to a broader audience.