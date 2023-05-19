iPhones get the ChatGPT app, Android users to get it later

OpenAI's ChatGPT is finally available as an app, but only for iPhones. In a blog post, the OpenAI notes that iPhone users in the US will get access first, followed by other countries soon. Android smartphone users will also have access soon, the company adds. The ChatGPT app for iOS also supports voice input, created in collaboration with Whisper, an open-source speech recognition system. In addition, ChatGPT Plus subscribers can continue to enjoy the benefits of their iPhones. Plus membership guarantees better and faster responses, plugins and no waiting time.

Until now, ChatGPT was available on Android or iOS smartphones, but only through a browser like Chrome or Safari. Now, iPhone users will be able to download the dedicated app through the Apple App Store. Android users can download the app through Google Play whenever it is rolled out.

OpenAI's blog post reads: "We're starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. We're eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we're committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT. With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we're taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people while continuously making them more accessible."

Meanwhile, ChatGPT's app store listing highlights that the app will offer "instant responses," "personalized advice," "creative inspiration," "professional input," and "personalized learning." The App Store privacy label highlights that ChatGPT tracks contact information, user content, identifiers, usage data, and diagnostics to function. The app requires iOS 16.1 and above to work.