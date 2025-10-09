iQOO 15 Set to Launch on October 20: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Colour-Changing Back and More Revealed

iQOO is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, on October 20 in Shenzhen, China. The Vivo sub-brand has officially confirmed the launch date and offered a glimpse of what’s to come — including top-tier hardware, a futuristic design, and a refreshed software experience.

In a move inspired by cultural beliefs, iQOO is skipping the number 14, as “four” is considered unlucky in Chinese tradition. The company will instead move directly from the iQOO 13 to the iQOO 15 — a naming strategy that mirrors OnePlus, which will also jump to the OnePlus 15 later this year.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powers the iQOO 15

At the heart of the iQOO 15 lies Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, marking the phone as one of the first to feature this flagship chipset. iQOO has also confirmed the inclusion of a Q3 gaming chipset, designed to enhance gaming performance and thermal management — a feature that should appeal to mobile gamers and performance enthusiasts alike.

Colour-changing back and LED camera ring steal the show

Design is a major talking point for the iQOO 15. The device will feature a colour-changing back panel in one of its variants, which shifts hues depending on light and angle — a visual treat that distinguishes it from traditional smartphone finishes. Other colour options will include white, green, and black. Adding a touch of flair, the camera module will be surrounded by LED lighting, which is expected to serve both aesthetic and functional purposes, such as notifications or camera indicators.

The phone will sport a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, promising sharp visuals and ultra-smooth scrolling. Durability is also on the cards, with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance — among the highest in the industry. Wireless charging support further rounds out its premium build.

While the company hasn’t detailed the exact camera setup, the iQOO 15 is confirmed to feature a triple-camera system, expected to deliver flagship-level photography capabilities.

First iQOO phone with OriginOS 6

In another major development, Vivo’s new Android 16-based OriginOS 6 will debut globally on October 15, replacing the existing Funtouch OS. The iQOO 15 will be the first iQOO device to ship with OriginOS 6 out of the box. According to the company, a beta rollout for OriginOS 6 in India is also on the way, signaling a broader shift in Vivo and iQOO’s software ecosystem.

Expected global rollout and pricing

Although the iQOO 15 will first launch in China, reports suggest that international availability — including India — could follow by December 2025. As for pricing, industry sources estimate that the iQOO 15 will cost around ₹60,000 in India, though official details remain under wraps.

With its cutting-edge processor, striking design, and next-generation software, the iQOO 15 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Android flagships of the year.