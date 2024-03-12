iQOO Z9 Launched in India: Features, Price and Availability

iQOO has officially launched its latest offering, the iQOO Z9 5G, in India, catering to the mid-range smartphone segment. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, this device boasts an impressive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals. The smartphone features a powerful 5000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage.

iQOO Z9 5G: Features and Specifications

Featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a 1200 Hz instant touch sampling rate, the iQOO Z9 offers an immersive viewing experience. With 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, it promises swift performance. Running on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, the device ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience, with the assurance of 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

In terms of photography, the iQOO Z9 sports a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a primary 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS and a 2MP telephoto camera, delivering stunning images. On the front, a 16MP selfie shooter captures striking self-portraits. Noteworthy camera features include 50MP UHD Mode, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Pro, Snapshot, and Live Photo.

The device is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery, supporting 44W fast charging via USB Type-C, ensuring minimal downtime. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.3, enhancing user convenience and connectivity.

iQOO Z9 5G: Availability and Pricing

The iQOO Z9 5G is available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB - priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. Customers can choose from two elegant colour options - Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 14 at 12 PM IST, with attractive discounts and no-cost EMI options available for a limited time.