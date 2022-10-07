ISRO getting ready for OneWeb satellite launch

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is getting ready its rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV MkIII) for launching 36 satellites of OneWeb in the third or fourth week of this month. According to ISRO, the two solid fuel fired booster motors have been strapped on to the liquid fuel powered second stage at the second launch pad at the rocket port in Sriharikota.

The GSLV MkIII is a three stage rocket with the first staged fired by solid fuel, the second by liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine. According to ISRO, the 36 satellites have undergone health checks successfully and have been integrated with the dispenser unit.

After this, the cryogenic stage will be stacked on the second stage and the integration of heat shield or payload fairing with the 36 satellites will happen, said ISRO. The NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) the commercial arm of ISRO has signed two contracts with Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) for launching the latter's broadband communication satellites in low earth orbit. "The total launch mass will be six tonne," the official said.