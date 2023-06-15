It's going to be a scary future - Anand Mahindra on his AI-Generated Fake Image

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the buzzword since the beginning of this year. In addition to generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing, image-generation tools like Dall.E and Midjourney have also gained tremendous popularity recently. Microsoft's Bing AI makes things easier for users by having an imaging option, powered by Dall.E, built in.



Anand Mahindra shares an AI-generated image of himself

And these tools are being widely used by people to generate images. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter and shared an AI-generated image of himself. In the caption, he wrote that the future will be "scary" as AI can easily create fake news and images.

"Well this AI artist has done a hilarious take on 'my' holi celebrations. I guess I should ask him to create 'memories' of my trips to ALL locations on my bucket list. At least I would have been there, done that, virtually! (P.S. This has only reminded me of how AI can so easily create fake images & fake news for not-so-amusing purposes. It's going to be a scary future)," he wrote.





This is not the first time the Mahindra group chairman has been intrigued by AI's imaging capabilities. In April, he shared an AI-generated video showing a woman's ageing process from 5 to 95 years old. Mahindra had called it "hauntingly beautiful" back then. "Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl ageing from 5 years to 95 years. I won't fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful and human."