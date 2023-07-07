Jack Dorsey calls Threads a 'Twitter clone'; Threads crosses 50M signups

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, recently commented on Mark Zuckerberg's new app, Threads, referring to it as a "Twitter clone." The comment was made on July 6, when Dorsey tweeted: "We wanted flying cars but got 7 clones from Twitter."







Twitter's legal representatives sent a letter to Meta, Facebook's parent company, on July 5. In the letter, Twitter accused Meta of using the trade secrets of former Twitter employees to develop Threads. Additionally, Twitter asked Meta to retain internal documents relevant to the ongoing dispute between the two companies. Semafor initially reported this information.

Twitter owner Elon Musk commented on the matter, tweeting: "Competition is ok, cheating is not."





Threads, an Instagram app facilitating real-time public conversations, experienced tremendous success shortly after its launch.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that in just two hours of its launch, more than two million people had downloaded the app. The number of downloads increased rapidly, reaching five million in four hours and surpassing 10 million by the end of the day. By the next morning, Threads had been downloaded over 50 million times. In less than 24 hours, Threads emerged as the fastest-growing app in history, positioning itself as a potential competitor to Twitter. It beat out ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI, which achieved one million downloads in its first five days. According to Similarweb, an analytics firm, Threads is projected to surpass 100 million users in two months, a milestone previously only achieved by ChatGPT.