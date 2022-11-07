Jack Dorsey takes responsibility for layoffs on Twitter
Highlights
Former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey posted a note on Twitter, saying, "I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation." Twitter laid off thousands of employees over the weekend.
Elon Musk's Twitter has laid off thousands of employees to save operating costs. The company's new owner said the move was necessary as it lost roughly $4 million daily. As many former employees took to Twitter to announce their abrupt departure, the platform's users rallied in support.
Even former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey posted a note online saying, "I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."
Musk, for his part, blamed the market and stressed that the current economic situation forced the company to lay off employees.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS