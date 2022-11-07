Jack Dorsey takes responsibility for layoffs on Twitter

Elon Musk's Twitter has laid off thousands of employees to save operating costs. The company's new owner said the move was necessary as it lost roughly $4 million daily. As many former employees took to Twitter to announce their abrupt departure, the platform's users rallied in support.







Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.



Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022





Even former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey posted a note online saying, "I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."





Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that. — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022





Musk, for his part, blamed the market and stressed that the current economic situation forced the company to lay off employees.