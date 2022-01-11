January 11 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 11, 2022. Let's begin...

National Youth Day 2022: Initiatives empowering India's youth to be future-ready

National Youth Day is celebrated every year on 12th January; on this National Youth Day, we bring you a few skilling endeavours that are nourishing the country's demographic dividend.

Optoma launches UHZ50, a 4K laser high-performance projector for home entertainment

The new 4K UHD Projector comes equipped with Smart Features. Optoma Corporation world leader 4K UHD projector brand today unveiled its new dynamic true 4K laser home cinema projector designed to elevate your home cinema experience in any room.

Amazon Announces Great Republic Day Sale; Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Televisions, and More

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale has been announced and will offer discounts on smartphones, electronics, home appliances and kitchen appliances, as well as large televisions and electronics.

Signal CEO resigns, Brian Acton WhatsApp co-founder to take over as interim CEO

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who will take over as the interim CEO of Signal, also co-founded the Signal Foundation, the organization that oversees the app.

PLAY gears up to launch PLAYGO DUALPODS; Dual Driver TWS PODS!

Boasting of industry-first again, DUALPODS as the name suggests comes with twin driver in the TWS pod form factor. Integrated with cutting-edge features like EBEL and high-sensitivity dual drivers, the featherlight DUALPODS are equipped with high-quality microphones, offering Environmental Noise Reduction also (ENR).

Apple Watch Series 8 may not bring a body temperature sensor

If you were expecting more exciting updates with the Apple Watch Series 8, you may need to start to moderate expectations. While it was initially thought that the next-gen watch would have a body temperature sensor, it looks like it won't be the case after all.

Alert! iPhone bug 'NoReboot' can make it vulnerable to hackers

iPhone users were warned about a new bug called 'NoReboot' that can leave the device vulnerable to hackers. The iPhone bug is reportedly dangerous and can affect all iPhone models and all iOS versions.