Optoma launches UHZ50, a 4K laser high-performance projector for home entertainment

Optoma Corporation world leader 4K UHD projector brand today unveiled its new dynamic true 4K laser home cinema projector designed to elevate your home cinema experience in any room. Featuring wide colour gamut of 100% Rec. 709, HDR capability, rich blacks, & multiple smart features to support today's streaming and gaming requirements. It comes with long-lasting Laser engine with life span of up to 30,000 hours & IP6X certified optical design.

The razer-sharp images are CTA-certified true 4K UHD visuals with more than 8 million active pixels displayed, generated by Optoma's unique DuraCore Laser Technology. With 3,000-lumen brightness and 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio this projector effortlessly elevates your home cinema experience. Enhanced gaming features, extremely low latency, and smart control takes UHZ50 beyond average projector and provide perfect video/PC gaming enjoyment, distance working/learning solutions, and options to connect to your favourite entertainment.

The Optoma UHZ50 laser projector offers HDR10 and HDR brightness adjustments with 100% Rec. 709 and DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut compatibility, guaranteeing life-like, vibrant colours for cinematic experiences at home. Continue the home entertainment experience by wirelessly sharing videos and images on a bigger screen, with the Optoma Creative Cast app, and share from up to four devices via ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Optoma's latest Enhanced Gaming mode is even more enhanced, not only with the 240Hz refresh rate, but also with extremely low input lag down to 4ms at 1080P (16.9ms @4K 60Hz). The advanced panoramic view at 21:9/32:9 aspect ratios and the eARC audio support also allow the true immersive experience. With smart features such as Optoma Marketplace, Creative Cast and File Manager apps, and connectivity to a voice assistant, Optoma UHZ50 brings multimedia entertainment to the next level. UHZ50 can be flexibly installed with the 1.3x zoom, vertical lens shift, and be freely adjusted with 4-corner correction and warping with 3x3 matrix.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation, "We are excited to begin 2022 with the launch of our latest projector Optoma UHZ50, we are bringing true 4K laser technology home to even more consumers with smart and gaming features in addition to high-quality cinema. Consumers are seeking more home entertainment and content options that fit their unique needs whether they're gamers, streaming movies or viewing personal photos, we remain focused on delivering versatile and innovative solutions that take the home cinema experience to new levels."

"With the introduction of Optoma UHZ50, we welcome you to a brand-new immersive experience that goes beyond home cinema," said Gordon Wu, Head of Optoma APAC. "Optoma has always been dedicated to bring more values that cater to the diverse lifestyles our customers have."

Additional features of the Optoma UHZ50 include:

· Resolution: 3480 x 2160 4K UHD

· Brightness: 3,000 ANSI lumens

· Contrast Ratio: 2,500,000:1

· Light source: Laser, for up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free performance

· HDR mode brightness adjustment

· Media Player: Built-in and supports 4K HDR and HLG

· Speakers: 2 x 10W speakers

· Noise: Quiet at 26db

· I/O: Two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port with eARC, HDCP 2.2 support; 2 USB ports for media sticks

· Remote: IR

For more information, please visit: https://www.optoma.com/in/product/uhz50/



