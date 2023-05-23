Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez get engaged

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, gets engaged to his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez; a source close to the couple confirmed the news to CNN. The couple is presently on vacation in France and also attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

A Business Today report discloses that the 59-year-old billionaire proposed to his girlfriend on his $500 million superyacht Koru. The couple was sailing the Mediterranean Sea at the time of the apparent dream proposal. Sanchez's family also joined them. The report also shared that Sanchez's engagement ring is embedded with a 20-carat diamond and is heart-shaped.

The 53-year-old former journalist was spotted wearing the stunning ring earlier this week, and engagement rumours of him have been circulating ever since. However, the wedding date has yet to be confirmed, and the couple has not formally announced their engagement. Bezos and Sanchez started dating in 2018 and have managed to keep a pretty low profile ever since. However, they are often seen at public events and make headlines.

The two reportedly fell in love while working together on a project for Bezos' company, Blue Origin. The rocket company recently made headlines for winning a NASA contract to fly astronauts to the moon. The $3.4 billion contract was received by the company last week. The two made their relationship official in 2019 when the divorce from Bezos was finalized. Bezos was married to author MacKenzie Scott for 25 years, and the couple have four children together.

Meanwhile, Sánchez, a former host and actor, was earlier married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. The former couple have two children, Ella and Evan. Sánchez also has a son named Nikko with her first husband, Tony González.