Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Donate ₹922 Crore to Fight Family Homelessness in the US

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have stepped up their philanthropic efforts once again, donating an impressive ₹922 crore ($102.5 million) to support 32 organisations working to combat family homelessness across the United States. The couple’s announcement marks another significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to helping vulnerable families gain stability and safety.

Their donation is part of the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, launched in 2018 with a long-term commitment of $2 billion. The initiative focuses on two major areas: ending family homelessness and creating tuition-free preschools in underserved neighbourhoods. Since its inception, the fund has extended support across all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and Guam — distributing more than $850 million to frontline organisations.

A Moment That Moved Lauren Sanchez to Tears

Speaking on Good Morning America, Lauren Sanchez reflected on an emotional encounter during a recent visit to Community of Hope in Washington, DC — one of the latest grantees. She recalled meeting a mother and her infant who had been evicted and arrived with nowhere else to go.

“She was kicked out of her home, and Community of Hope took her in for the night, gave them a bed with sheets and a locked door,” Sanchez recounted. The experience deeply affected her. “It brought tears to my eyes seeing this little baby and seeing her flourish. Selfishly, it fills my heart meeting these families. It really, really does.”

Community of Hope has long been associated with the Bezos fund, having previously received $5 million in 2018 and $3.75 million in 2023. Sanchez said the organisation embodies how local groups understand families’ needs best. “They know what these communities need,” she said, emphasising that the broader pledge is ongoing. “This is just the beginning. It’s a $2 billion commitment and we’re going to continue doing it.”

Freedom That Makes a Difference

One of the defining features of the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund is the flexibility it gives nonprofits. Unlike many grants that come with strict guidelines, this fund allows organisations to use the money where it’s needed most — whether for essentials like bedding, clothing for children, or emergency support for newly homeless families.

Sanchez reinforced this point in an interview with Fortune, saying, “It makes a huge impact because places like Community of Hope can do what they want with it — buy them sheets, buy the kids toys, buy them outfits to wear, all of the things that we as moms can take for granted. But they are really important to get them moving in the right direction.”

A Network Strengthened for Over Six Years

Every year, the fund’s grantees are selected with input from a panel that includes leaders from nonprofits, consulting experts, and the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The latest round of grants supports 32 organisations that work directly with displaced families, adding to a growing network strengthened by Bezos and Sanchez over the past six years.