Jio Independence Day Sale Offers New Prepaid Plan; Check out

Reliance Jio has announced a new plan priced at Rs. 750 for prepaid users and 2GB daily data benefits on the 75th Independence Day. The plan will come with unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day of daily data, and other additional benefits for a validity period of 90 days. Additionally, prepaid subscribers will also have access to Jio TV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and Jiocloud. If you are looking for a long-term Jio prepaid plan with 2GB daily data caps, this is one of the best options to go for.



The plan is available on the My Jio app and https://www.jio.com/mobile.html. You can click on this plan, enter the mobile number and pay the amount. Once the recharge is done, the plan will be activated, and you can access the benefits. Find more plans with 2GB daily data benefits.

Jio prepaid plans with 2GB daily data

The Jio offers 2GB daily data plans starting at just Rs. 249, but they come for 23 days. Then there is the Rs. 299 prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 28 days, and the Rs. The 533 plan is valid for 56 days, and Rs. 719 is valid for 84 days. These plans offer a 2GB daily data limit, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and access to Jio apps. However, if you want a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with these plans mentioned above, you can opt for plans starting at Rs. 799. There are three prepaid plans with 2 GB of daily data and a one-year subscription to Disney+Hotstar priced at Rs. 799, rupees 1049 and Rs. 2879 with a validity of 56 days, 84 days and 365 days, respectively.