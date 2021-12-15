Jio offers the most affordable prepaid plan - 100 MB for 1 Rs, validity 30 days

Jio 1 rupee prepaid plan: Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan. The new plan is also the most affordable prepaid recharge plan in India and any network provider in the country. It costs Rs 1 and is valid for 30 days. The most affordable recharge plan is ideal for users who do not want to buy more data than necessary. Also, the recharge plan is visible in the MyJio app but not on the website in writing. Jio has also revised his Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan, making it the most affordable offer in your portfolio of unlimited plans.

As initially reported by TelecomTalk, the Rs 1 prepaid recharge plan for Jio comes with 30 days of validity and 100MB of data. Once users consume such data, they will get 64 Kbps of Internet browsing speed.

Jio's new recharge plan can be found in the Value section under Other plans in the MyJio app, but not on the website. TelecomTalk also reports that recharging this plan, if used ten times, would give users almost 1GB of high-speed data, which will still be cheaper than the 1GB dedicated data plan that costs Rs. 15 per month.

Apart from Jio, no other network provider in the country offers a prepaid recharge plan that costs as little as the Re. 1 recharge plan. As mentioned above, this plan is ideal for users who do not want to buy more data than they need. However, there is also no confirmation on how many users will be able to recharge with this plan at present.

Earlier this week, Jio quietly reviewed his Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan to include 300 SMS messages along with 1.5GB of high-speed data per day and unlimited voice calls. It is essentially a revision of the Rs 98 recharge plan that offers the same benefits. The difference in both plans, save for the price, is that the Rs. The 119 plan is valid for 14 days, while the Rs. Plan 98 was valid for 28 days.