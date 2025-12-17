Action to be taken if evidence is found against police, says DCP

Whitefield Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K. Parashurama on Tuesday said that strict action would be initiated if credible evidence emerges against police personnel in connection with the incident in which a young woman suffered serious injuries after falling from a hotel balcony during a party.

Addressing the media, the DCP said a case has already been registered against the hotel management based on a complaint filed by the injured woman’s father, and a detailed investigation is under way. “If there is any proof that police personnel acted improperly, including allegations of demanding money or intimidation, the department will not hesitate to take action,” he said. According to police, Hoysala patrol personnel received a call from a hotel located in AECS Layout in the early hours of Sunday. Acting on the information, the police reached the hotel around 5.30 am. At the time, eight people—four men and four women—were partying in a room on the fourth floor, reportedly consuming alcohol and playing loud music.

The DCP said police personnel, with body-worn cameras switched on, questioned the group, verified their identity cards and addresses, and issued appropriate instructions. While two youths were being taken to the reception as part of routine procedure to close the complaint, a young woman reportedly went towards the balcony for reasons that are still unclear and fell onto the compound below.

The woman sustained serious injuries after landing on sharp iron grills installed along the compound wall. She was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital by her friends with assistance from the police. Her condition remains critical, and she is undergoing treatment.

The DCP also stated that action has been initiated against the hotel for operating without proper permission from the civic authorities. He added that although allegations surfaced in the media claiming police demanded money, a review of body-worn camera footage found no such evidence. “If anyone provides documentary or video proof supporting these allegations, we will examine it thoroughly,” he said.