Hanumakonda district reported string voter turnout in Panchayat Elections

Hanumakonda District has witnessed a robust voter turnout as polling for the panchayat elections progresses rapidly, with a current turnout of 54.4 per cent.

The participation rate surged from 21.52 per cent at 9 AM to 54.40 per cent by 11 AM, indicating an enthusiastic response from the electorate.

Out of a total of 111,000 eligible voters in the district, 60,566 have already cast their ballots.

Notably, Nadikuda Mandal is leading the way, boasting the highest polling percentage in the district at 56.89 per cent.