JioCinema IPL 2023 Live Stream: Best Jio data add-on plans

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 has started; this time, the cricket is live on Jio Cinema for free. Reports suggest that in the tournament's opening week, Jio Cinema got 1.47 billion digital video views and 50 million mobile app downloads. Cricket fans can watch live streaming of matches anywhere and enjoy match commentary in 12 different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya and Bengali, among others. Taking care of internet data, Jio also offers special Cricket data add-on packages so that users can continue live streaming without worrying about data limits.



Reliance Jio launched cricket plans with 3GB of data per day, additional data packs, and special vouchers ahead of IPL 2023. New Cricket add-on packs are given by Jio benefit users who want to continue live streaming the IPL 2023 matches without worrying about the data limit. These add-on packages provide additional data on top of the base plan, allowing users to increase the overall data availability associated with their plans.

In the new launch, Jio has launched 3 Cricket add-on packs priced at Rs 222, Rs 444 and Rs 667. Let's take a detailed look at what these special data packs offer.

Jio Cricket data add-on plans

Jio Rs 222 Data Plan: This add-on data plan offers 50GB of data valid up to the active plan.

Jio Rs 444 Data Plan: This plan offers 100 GB more data for 60 days.



Jio Rs 667 Data Plan: Users will get 150 GB of extra data valid for 90 days.



Users can use these plans through the My Jio app or the official Jio website. To top up your Jio account, use the My Jio app or the official Jio website.

- Open the My Jio app or visit the official Jio website.

- Log in to your account with your Jio number and password.

- Choose the recharge option and choose the plan you want to recharge.

- To complete the payment process, follow the instructions on the screen.



Meanwhile, Jio also offers unique Cricket prepaid plans with a daily data cap of 3GB. The telecom operator has developed three plans costing Rs 219, Rs 399 and Rs 999. The Rs 219 plan offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls and a free subscription to Jio apps for 14 days. The Rs 399 plan offers similar benefits for 28 days and provides a free 6GB data coupon. The Rs 999 plan offers similar benefits for 84 days and consists of an additional free 40GB data coupon for users with 5G access. In addition, all plans include 100 SMS per day.