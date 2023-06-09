JioCinema to stream Big Boss OTT 2 for free from June 17

IPL 2023 is over, but Jio isn't letting go of its JioCinema OTT audience any time soon. After offering free live streaming of all IPL matches, JioCinema is now gearing up to present Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 drama-filled 24x7 entertainment. JioCinema has announced that starting June 17, the platform will show live streaming of the celebrity reality show, with multi-camera action for free.

Jio is also introducing new features to make the new season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 more interactive for the audience. The streaming platform has announced that it will add several new features, allowing the audience to have ultimate control over the game and influence it through unique situations and scenarios. According to the company, the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 stream on JioCinema will feature a live interactivity option that allows viewers to interact with housemates. They will have the ability to shape outcomes related to the weekly ratio, spot eliminations, and task decisions.

Additionally, JioCinema will provide an immersive OTT experience with multi-camera streaming, allowing fans to switch between different perspectives and ensuring they don't miss a single moment of action at home. Additionally, JioCinema live streaming will offer viewers a 360-degree camera view inside the home, along with over 1,000 hours of live content. Exclusive cuts and 24-hour house content releases will also be available.

In addition, viewers will be able to react in real-time through live chats and emojis while looking at different parts of the house, taking interactivity to another level.

Bigg Boss OTT Hindi Season 2 will start on JioCinema on June 17. Interestingly, this is not the first time that JioCinema has offered free streaming of popular shows or matches. In the past, JioCinema has broken viewership records for live streaming of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and IPL 2023. During IPL matches, the platform reached a real-time viewership of 44.9 million rupees.