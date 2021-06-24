'JioPhone Next' smartphone to be available from Sept 10

New Delhi : Reliance Jio and Google on Thursday shared more details about their jointly developed 'Made for India smartphone -- JioPhone Next -- which will be available in the country from September 10.

Announcing the launch at the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday, RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani said that JioPhone Next will be available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10 this year.



The smartphone features premium capabilities, including language and translation features, and support for the latest Android and security updates.



"Our vision is to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their own language, to build new products and services for India's unique needs and empower businesses with technology," Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, said in a statement.



"Our teams have optimised a version of our Android OS especially for this device. It will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates," Pichai added.



Based on an optimised OS that is leveraged from Android and Play Store with features that are built specially for JioPhone Next, the two technology organisations have worked closely to create a smartphone experience aimed at addressing the unique needs of millions of smartphone users across India.



According to the CEO, it is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the Internet for the very first time.



"While being ultra-affordable, JioPhone Next is packed with cutting-edge features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters and much more," said Mukesh Ambani.



"This is testimony to a global technology company and a national technology champion working jointly to make a breakthrough product," Ambani added.



Along with support for the latest Android releases and security updates, this experience will keep getting better with new features and customisations, all delivered over the air.



With Google Play Protect built-in, it has Google's world-class security and malware protection. And with the Google Play Store, users will have access to millions of apps that people across the world use and enjoy.