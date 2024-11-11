JUST CORSECA Introduces Sleek Soundbar, Smartwatches, and Power Bank, Blending Style with Advanced Technology

Sprint Pro Smartwatch JST716 - AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, IP68 water resistance rating, Sports mode, Heart rate monitoring

JUST CORSECA, a renowned brand in audio and tech accessories innovation, has recently launched four premium products - Sound Shack Pro Soundbar, SkyVolt Power Bank JST514, Sprint Pro Smartwatch JST716 and Sprint Smartwatch JST710, with stunning designs, advanced technology and a price range that is unbeatable. Sound Shack Pro Soundbar JST618 offers impressive sound quality with 40W output and 2.2 Channel, sleek design and amazing features. SkyVolt Power Bank JST514 is equipped with a dual USB port, has a 20,000mAh capacity, and supports fast charging, hence ensuring that the customers have their devices charged when they need them. Sprint Pro Smartwatch JST716 boasts of AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and Sports mode, making them perfect gifting options for those who want to stay connected and fit.

“Innovation and performance are the key to our product launches at JUST CORSECA. This launch of four new products is equipped with advanced technology, offering our users with a superb audio experience, fast charging solution and latest wearables, all of which can be used to jazz up their style for a modern lifestyle.” said Mr. Ritesh Goenka, MD, Damson Technologies.

Specifications and Features

Sound Shack Pro Soundbar JST618 – The Sound Shack Pro Soundbar is designed for a powerful, immersive audio experience, delivering a robust 40W output for room-filling sound. Equipped with versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, TF card, and COAX, it seamlessly pairs with various devices for easy integration. Its sleek design and 2.2 Channel features built-in subwoofer diaphragms that enhance deep bass, making it ideal for home entertainment systems. Whether for music, movies, or gaming, the Sound Shack Pro Soundbar provides a premium, high-quality sound experience that enhances any room.

Sound Shack Pro Soundbar JST618

SkyVolt Power Bank JST514 – The SkyVolt Power Bank JST514 is the ideal solution for those in need of reliable power on the move. Boasting a 20,000mAh capacity, it supports fast charging through both Type-C and Micro USB ports, ensuring your devices stay powered up quickly. Equipped with dual USB outputs, it offers universal compatibility, making it suitable for a wide range of gadgets. The power bank’s compact, durable design, along with an LED indicator for battery status, adds convenience for frequent travelers and tech enthusiasts, providing a hassle-free charging experience wherever they go.

SkyVolt Power Bank JST514

Sprint Pro Smartwatch JST716 – The Sprint Pro Smartwatch JST716 blends cutting-edge health and connectivity features, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike. Featuring an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling, it allows for effortless communication on the go. With multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and an IP68 water resistance rating, it caters to an active lifestyle while providing real-time fitness tracking. Its premium design ensures it is both stylish and highly functional, making it a versatile accessory for everyday use.

Sprint Pro Smartwatch JST716

Sprint Smartwatch JST710 – The Sprint Smartwatch JST710 is designed for individuals committed to health and wellness. It offers SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, along with multiple sports modes to track fitness activities. The smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling, a clear LED display, and a dedicated breathing exercise function, delivering a holistic approach to health management. Its durable construction ensures reliability, while the sleek design adds a touch of style, making it a perfect companion for daily use. Whether you are staying active or managing your overall well-being, the Sprint Smartwatch JST710 offers a comprehensive set of features to support your lifestyle.

Price and Availability:

These products are now available at leading retail stores and online platforms across India. The prices are as follows:

● Sound Shack Pro Soundbar JST618: ₹ 11,990

● SkyVolt Power Bank JST514: ₹3,999/-

● Sprint Pro Smartwatch JST716: ₹10,999/-

● Sprint Smartwatch JST710: ₹4,990/-

JUST CORSECA’s new range of products is perfect for those looking to upgrade their tech collection with cutting-edge technology. For more information, kindly visit: https://www.corseca.in/