KeyPoint Technologies Achieves Milestone with Indian Patent Office Approval for Contextual Discovery Innovation
Hyderabad: KeyPoint Technologies, a Hyderabad-based innovative technology company, renowned for its leadership in AI/ML, NLP, Input, and Language technology sectors, announces the granting of its patent application by the Indian Patent Office (IPO), covering the company’s technology utilized in Contextual Discovery.
The recent approval of the patent in India represents a significant milestone for KeyPoint Technologies, as it provides robust protection for their CONTEXTUAL DISCOVERY technology, thereby enhancing the company's patent portfolio.
This latest addition of a contextual discovery patent from India strengthens KeyPoint Technologies' extensive patent portfolio, further solidifying its global leadership position. Building upon existing patents in the United States, China, Japan, and Korea, the company has amassed a total of 39 granted patents across various technologies, including Text Prediction, Human-to-Mobile Interfaces, Human-computer Interfaces, Intent Discovery, Glide and Glide Text Prediction. These patents represent groundbreaking advancements in human-computer interaction, paving the way for future innovations in contextual technology.
Manish Chapla, Chief Operating Officer of KeyPoint Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the IPO's decision, stating, “This is a significant and exciting decision by the IPO, and we view this announcement as recognition of KPT’s important contributions to the field. This patent protects our innovative technologies."
The patented invention offers systems and methods to anticipate users' intentions and characteristics by analyzing contextual information, enabling the delivery of relevant search ads or strings in real time based on user input. This recommendation engine, installed on the user's device, intelligently predicts user intent and characteristics, facilitating automatic contextual discovery and personalized search results.
KeyPoint Technologies is recognized as a leader in user interface technology and is committed to expanding its expertise and research to develop superior technology solutions for multiple platforms and devices. Its innovative product range includes industry-leading offerings such as the user-initiated and multilingual search and discovery platform "Xploree," the localization platform "Transflow," and the Chatbot platform "Cerina Studio."