Kodak Launches Magsafe Wireless iPhone Chargers for Cars and Homes in India

Kodak, the renowned US-based photography company, collaborates with an Indian company, Georgian Enterprises, to launch wireless chargers for the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series in India. The two Kodak WCM101C wireless car chargers have an introductory price of Rs 2499.

VP - Global Brand Licensing for Kodak, Clara Fort, said, "We are excited to announce this licensing agreement with Georgian Enterprises to further expand Kodak's consumer electronics presence in the Indian market."

The Magsafe wireless chargers will be available for purchase through Amazon, and the charger is said to be available soon on Flipkart. Kodak Wireless Chargers come with an easy-to-remove vent hook and grip lock ring; the Wireless Vehicle Mount fits any standard automotive AC vent. The flat, square body has strong neodymium magnets around the sides to keep your iPhone securely in place.

The Kodak Wireless Magnetic Car Charger is equipped with a smart charging chip and offers a maximum power of 15W. In addition, it is certified with high protection features such as overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and overcharging.

The charger body also has a 360-degree rotating ball mount that allows you to place your iPhone in any orientation, landscape, or portrait. This helps create a suitable and optimal viewing angle with the best viewing position when you use your phone for navigation.

The Kodak Magnetic Wireless Charger for Home or Office WCM201 also offers a 15W high-speed desktop charger with a stand. It comes with similar neodymium magnets for a secure hold like a car charger; however, it has a compact kickstand that allows users to place the phone upright.

Kodak Magnetic Wireless Car and Home Chargers are compatible with Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. iPhone 13 Mini, 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini. All you need is a compatible USB wall or car charger with up to 20 watts of power for maximum charging speed. The chargers are bundled along a USB cable and include a standard 1-year warranty period.