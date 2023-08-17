Krafton Introduces Indian Faction in Road to Valor: Details

Krafton and Dreamotion have announced the Indian faction in the mobile player-versus-player (PvP) real-time strategy game Road to Valor: Empires. Inspired by India's rich culture and history, the Indian faction aims to provide a localized game to mobile users.

The Indian faction is a collaboration between Krafton's Indian team and their counterparts in South Korea. Krafton says that Faction will offer a culturally immersive experience designed to resonate with larger audiences nationwide.

What's new in the Indian faction?

The Indian faction will consist of 2 Guardians and 14 Units inspired by Indian culture and history. The two guardians include Amaira, who uses her powers to heal injured allies, and the second is Ageera, who drives the majestic chariot of the Sun to protect her warriors and punish her enemies with an all-consuming flame.

It also features formidable mythical units like the great elephant Zorawar, which has tusks of thunder—elite units like Royal Dancers, who master elegant swordsmanship and unique footwork.

Speaking about the new development, Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said, "Today marks an incredible celebration as we proudly reveal the Indian Faction to our gaming community in the country. Our passionate teams in India and South Korea have poured their hearts into creating characters and items that authentically capture the beauty of India's rich culture. The launch is a testament to the strength of the collaboration, celebrating India's diverse heritage and introducing it to a global audience. This is a milestone in our continued efforts and commitment to bring personalized experiences to our Indian players, and we look forward to bringing more captivating battlefield updates to our users."

Following the new updates, Road to Valor will feature an Indian factions support event, where new players will receive cards and gold to help them get started and get used to the game. An Indian faction level-up event will also be announced, in which players can use newly acquired cards despite being at a low level for the duration of the event. Krafton is also gearing up to host its first Esports tournament, where players can look forward to more local content, updates, and experiences.