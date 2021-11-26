Krafton to Make BGMI Safer for Kids with These Features

Korean developer Krafton, the company behind PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, has started a campaign that aims to educate gamers on how to make the platform more secure for others. The "Responsibility of the Game" campaign will begin with a series of films that will encourage users to commit to taking care of themselves and the mental health of their squad members while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton's campaign is aimed at promoting safer and more responsible gaming and raising awareness of safer and healthier gaming habits.

The first movie is available on YouTube and is aimed at the parents of the players and tries to tackle the problem of continuous games in a light-hearted way. There is a second movie that will tell gamers the importance of looking up from their phone screens every now and then. The films are meant to convey the message of responsible gaming with Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has also listed some steps that exist within the game for parents to know about. Let's know more about the features:

Break Reminders - Battlegrounds Mobile India is a game that can get very addictive. With children playing, it is very easy for them to lose track of time. Hence, the developer has put out reminders that remind players to take breaks during intense gaming sessions.

Money Spending Limit: Krafton has also set a spending limit on the game to prevent kids from overspending money on their parents' cards. You cannot spend more than Rs 7,000 on in-game purchases in one day.

Gameplay Limits: Players under the age of 18 cannot play Battlegrounds Mobile India for more than 3 hours per day.

OTP Authentication:All players under the age of 18 must register a parent or guardian before starting to play Battlegrounds Mobile India. OTP is shared on the registered number of the person, after which the minor is allowed in the game.

Moderate Game Graphics: The developers at Battlegrounds Mobile India have sensitized game graphics to promote a healthy gaming culture. This includes reduced violence, bloodshed, and softer language. For example, blood in the game is coloured green, and kills are now called "finishers".

Virtual World Warning Message: Just before the game begins, players should know that they are entering a virtual world. There is audio in the game that is supposed to remind players that this is a virtual world and not their real life.



