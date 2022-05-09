Leaked! Apple iPhone 14 Pro price and specifications

We are still almost five months away from the official launch of the iPhone 14 series, but Apple's next series of premium smartphones is already one of the most talked about on the internet! With each passing day, the excitement among Apple fans and tech enthusiasts seems to be gaining momentum. And the iPhone 14 leaks and rumours are going a long way in fueling the excitement!



Even though nothing is official, there is a lot of information about the iPhone 14 series that we already know about! All thanks to leakers, who provide information from screen, design, camera, and memory to even the price! And now, it looks like we have another iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max price leak. Previous reports revealed that the upcoming iPhone 14 series would have an iPhone 14 Max instead of the iPhone mini.

A Twitter user, identified as @Shadow_leak, has shared a detailed list of iPhone 14 Max specifications, suggesting that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Max, with a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen with a resolution of 2248X1284, 458 PPI and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. While echoing previous claims about non-professional iPhone 14 models, the leak also suggests that the iPhone 14 Max will be powered by A15 Bionic and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB storage options.

This also mentioned the camera department of the iPhone 14 Max, which is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP sensor. Face ID and Notch are the other expected specifications.

When it comes to the price of the iPhone 14 Max, the listed specs mention that the cost of the 128GB storage model is likely to be $899 USD (around Rs 69,182).

Leaked specifications of iPhone 14 Pro

A detailed look at the specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro can be found in the series of tweets from the same Twitter account. According to the tipster, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 25321170 and 460 PPI. In addition, there will most likely be four storage options for this Pro model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. As mentioned in previous reports, a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras will make up the triple rear camera module for the iPhone 14 Pro. In addition, it will have a lozenge-shaped notch and be made of titanium alloy.

According to the leak, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro, for the 6 GB + 128 GB model, will be USD 1,099 (around ₹ 84,573).

However, know that these specifications and prices for the iPhone 14 series are based only on the latest leak, which should be taken with a grain of salt until we hear official information from Apple.