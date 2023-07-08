Leaked: Apple iPhone 15 Pro to come in Dazzling Dark Blue Colour

Live
According to a recent leak, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumoured to feature a dark blue option. The leak also hints at other potential colour options and design elements of the upcoming iPhone model.
Apple, the renowned California-based technology company, is expected to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series in September this year. The upcoming iPhone lineup comprises four models: the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Although Apple hasn't officially confirmed any details about these smartphones, a recent leak revealed an exciting detail: the iPhone 15 Pro is rumoured to feature an excellent and attractive dark blue option.
In collaboration with tipster Unknownz21 (@URedditor), a recent report from MacRumors suggests that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro could feature a unique dark blue colour option with a subtle greyish cast.
The tipster's tweet indicates that the blue colour rumoured for the iPhone 15 Pro has yet to be officially confirmed and could be a test configuration. This leaked colour is believed to be used as a prototype to test the durability of the PVD coating on the new titanium material being used in the device.
Leaked information suggests that the new dark blue shade for the iPhone 15 Pro is reminiscent of the colour option previously seen on the iPhone 12 Pro models. In addition, the leak suggests other possible colour options for the phone, such as silver, Space Grey/Space Black and a Titanium Gray shade. The leaked renders also show the smartphone in a brushed finish, which could indicate the use of new titanium material in its construction.
In addition to the details above, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to keep the design elements of the iPhone 14 Pro. Leaked images show the iPhone 15 Pro with a two-button layout for volume controls. A familiar camera module on the back of the device houses a triple rear camera sensor and an LED flash.