Leaked! Google Pixel 5a mobile release date, specifications and price

Google Pixel mobile phones have traditionally been very expensive and that trend has continued since the launch of the first Google Pixel, with the exception of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a. These were two devices that shipped with mid-range chipsets and affordable price tags, unlike their other, more powerful Pixel counterparts. Now, it's that time of year again when Google announces its affordable smartphone of the year and despite rumours that the company had cancelled the Pixel 5a this year, it looks like it could very well launch and that is too late in this year, according to a leak.



The leak says that Google could launch the next Pixel 5a device on August 26. This was revealed in a recent FrontPageTech report, which in turn cites a source familiar with the matter. This comes just days after Google actually confirmed the release leaks of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro mobile phones, which are expected to launch in the coming months.

As for stakeholder disclosure, the mobile phone is expected to be priced at ₹ 33,390 (about $ 450) and is likely to be available through physical and online retail stores.