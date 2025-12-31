Minor IAS reshuffle: GHMC, district postings revamped

Hyderabad: The State government effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers on Tuesday to streamline administration across key departments and districts. G. Srijana, who was serving as Director of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in charge of the Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Qutubullapur zones. Women and Child Development Director Shruti Ojha has been given full additional charge as Director of Panchayat Raj.

Nizamabad Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, GHMC, to oversee the LB Nagar, Malkajgiri and Uppal zones. Ila Tripathi, currently Nalgonda Collector, has been transferred and appointed as the new Collector of Nizamabad.

Following this, Chandrashekhar B., who was serving as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), has been promoted and posted as Collector of Nalgonda. In another change, the Tandur Sub-Collector has been given full additional charge as Additional Collector (Local Bodies) in Narayanpet.

The reshuffle is aimed at strengthening administrative coordination, particularly in the GHMC limits and key districts.