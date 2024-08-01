Leaked! iPhone 16 Pro Series to Feature New Colours

As the launch of the iPhone 16 series draws closer, rumours are swirling about new features and design elements. According to recent leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will introduce fresh colour options and enhanced finishes. One of the most exciting revelations comes from Weibo user "Fixed focus digital," who suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport a colour closely resembling bronze. This new shade could offer a striking departure from the Blue Titanium finish seen on the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The leaker also describes the iPhone 16 Pro Max's frame as having a titanium-like appearance, which could enhance the device's durability and aesthetic appeal. Another leak from earlier this month mentioned a colour code labelled simply as "Rose," leading to speculation that the bronze and rose hues might appear different under various lighting conditions, potentially representing the same colour.

In addition to the bronze option, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be available in classic colours such as black, white or silver, and grey or "Natural Titanium." This diverse palette aims to appeal to a wide range of tastes, ensuring that there's something for everyone in the lineup.

Another intriguing rumour suggests that Apple is refining its process for finishing and colouring titanium. This improvement could result in the iPhone 16 Pro models featuring a glossier finish compared to the brushed aluminium look of the iPhone 15 Pro models. The shiny new finish would not only resemble the stainless steel used in previous iPhone models but also offer increased resistance to scratches, enhancing the device's longevity and aesthetic appeal.

Apple is expected to maintain the four-model structure for the iPhone 16 series, similar to the iPhone 15 lineup. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to come with slightly larger displays, providing more screen space for users to enjoy apps, videos, and gaming experiences.

The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to be unveiled around mid-September, following Apple's usual launch schedule. With just about six weeks to go, excitement is building among fans eager to see what new features and design updates Apple has in store. From the potential new bronze colour to improved finishes and larger displays, the iPhone 16 Pro series promises to bring fresh innovations to the market.

Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches, and get ready to experience the next generation of iPhones!