Leaked: iPhone 17 Back Design; Horizontal Camera Bar and New Features

Interestingly, the leaked prototype appears to have a single camera cutout, which aligns with earlier reports about the base iPhone 17 model. The single-camera setup may distinguish the entry-level iPhone 17 from its more advanced siblings. This design might even belong to the rumoured iPhone SE 4. However, Majin Bu clarified that his sources believe this prototype is part of the iPhone 17 lineup.

Recently shared images suggest Apple may adopt a bold new design for its upcoming iPhone 17 models. The standout feature? A horizontal camera bar, reminiscent of the Google Pixel 9. The black bar houses the camera lenses at the top of the back panel, giving the device a fresh, modern look.

The buzz around the iPhone 17 series is growing, with leaks from tipster Majin Bu sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts.

What to Expect from the iPhone 17 Series

While the iPhone 17 series is expected to bring incremental updates compared to the iPhone 16, some changes could be game-changing. One rumour suggests Apple might replace the current "Plus" model with a new moniker, possibly introducing the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.5mm.

The Pro models, on the other hand, could receive a significant design overhaul. With the potential introduction of the horizontal camera bar, Apple is exploring a new design language that breaks away from its traditional aesthetic.

Performance Upgrades

All iPhone 17 models are expected to run on Apple's A19 chipsets. The standard models will likely feature the A19, while the Pro models are rumoured to include the more powerful A19 Pro. These processors promise better performance and efficiency, further solidifying Apple's lead in smartphone hardware innovation.

Expected September 2025 Launch

While the leaks provide exciting glimpses into the iPhone 17 series, the final design and specifications remain subject to change. Apple may refine its plans with nine months until the expected September 2025 launch. However, if these leaks are accurate, the iPhone 17 series could introduce one of Apple's most striking designs in years. Stay tuned for more updates as the official announcement draws closer.



