Leaked! Jio Phone 5G images online; Launch in later 2023

The Reliance Jio Phone 5G may launch later this year, although, before the debut, its images have surfaced online. According to images shared by a Twitter user, Arpit Patel, the Jio smartphone will include a pill-shaped camera module on the back and Don Reliance's signature dark blue hue. The camera system may comprise a 13-megapixel AI camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is another cutout for the LED flash. The Twitter post also shows the front of the phone. The image suggests a tall screen, probably 6.6 inches in size. The front panel may have a water drop notch, a common design practice for smartphones under Rs 10,000, which should also be the price of the Jio Phone 5G.



The front panel also shows a Jio 5G speed test showing a download speed of 479 Mbps, although the area of the speed test could be clearer. The phone's condition in the photos is relatively poor, indicating that it could be a dummy or a production unit. The real Jio Phone 5G may look different but with negligible tweaks. The Twitter user also highlighted that the Jio Phone 5G might pack a Dimensity 700 SoC or a Unisoc 5G chipset. The front panel can house a 5-megapixel camera. Also, the Reliance Jio Phone 5G may launch on Diwali or New Year.



Other specs remain unclear, though we can expect the phone to run a custom Android operating system called Pragati OS, thanks to Jio's partnership with Google. Reliance may also offer some benefits to existing Jio users regarding data benefits. Regardless, Reliance allows users to test their high-speed 5G internet at no cost. Customers must ensure they use the eligible Jio plan (for prepaid customers only).



Apart from smartphones, Reliance is slowly entering other hardware segments. The company recently launched a cheap Apple AirTag-inspired JioTag for Rs 749. The Bluetooth-enabled tracker is designed to help users "locate all your belongings with ease". Besides that, Jio also has a WiFi Mesh Extender for just Rs 2499. The product allows users to extend their WiFi range and coverage.



However, the availability of Jio products, at least online, remains challenging. The Jio Phone Next, Reliance's much-hyped Android smartphone worth Rs 6,499, is unavailable on its Jio website. Even some Jio Fi portable routers are out of stock.