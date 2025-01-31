Leaked: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera and Specifications

Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event, hinting at an ultra-slim addition to its flagship lineup. While Samsung has yet to confirm many details, leaks and rumours have started painting a clearer picture of what to expect.

A recent leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 200MP primary rear camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. This aligns with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which also boasts a 200MP sensor, though the Ultra model steps up with a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.





Interestingly, the S25 Edge will sport a dual-camera setup, unlike the triple-lens systems found on the S25 and S25+.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Display & Build

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, similar to the standard Galaxy S25. However, it will lack the Gorilla Glass Armor 2 seen on the S25 Ultra, meaning it won’t have anti-reflective properties.The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth performance and vibrant visuals.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Performance & Battery

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. The device is rumoured to be just 6.4mm thick, making it one of Samsung’s slimmest phones. However, this sleek design might come at the expense of battery capacity, as the phone is expected to house a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Release Date

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in April 2025 and is available across 39 countries, including India. While these leaks provide an exciting glimpse into what’s coming, official confirmation from Samsung is still awaited.