IndiGo CEO appears before DGCA amid flight cancellations

New Delhi: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers arrived at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday for a meeting, in the midst of the airline's ongoing initiatives to deal with customer complaints and disruption of operational service that took place earlier this month.

Pieter Elbers has been summoned again to appear before the DGCA Committee of Officers on Friday, as the regulator probes the airline’s severe operational disruptions. The development was confirmed through a regulatory filing addressed to the stock exchanges on Thursday, stating that Elbers has been asked to assist in the inquiry into widespread flight cancellations and crew-related issues.

Even as the summons became public, IndiGo continued to struggle with service stability. On Thursday, the airline cancelled 60 flights from Bengaluru Airport, comprising 32 arrivals and 28 departures, according to sources. This follows a chaotic Wednesday, when IndiGo cancelled 220 flights across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, with Delhi experiencing 137 cancellations, the highest among all airports. Earlier in the day, IndiGo announced that it has reimbursed all tickets for flights that were cancelled during the recent operational disruption and assured that the rest of the customer payments will appear in their accounts shortly.