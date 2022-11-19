Leaked! Vivo X90 series specifications before launch

The Vivo X90 series will soon hit the market. Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X90 series will launch in China on November 22. The global release date is not yet revealed. The X90 series is the successor to Vivo's camera-focused X80 series. The X90 series may come with upgraded camera specs and powerful interiors. Tipster Ishan Agrawal has shared the full specifications of the Vivo X90 series with Pricebaba. The tipster disclosed that the X90 series would include three phones: Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro Plus. Let's take a detailed look at the specifications of the phones.



Vivo X90

According to tipster Agrawal, Vivo X90 will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display will offer a 2800×1260 pixel resolution. Vivo X90 is expected to have Dimensity 9200 chipset along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS4.0 storage. The smartphone will run on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. The Vivo X90 will feature the 50MP f/1.75 IMX866 primary sensor in the camera segment, a 12MP f/2.0 portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The device houses a 4,810 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It may weigh 195 grams, and its dimensions are 164 × 74.4 × 8.8 mm.

Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It will offer a 2800×1260 pixel resolution. The device will be powered by a Dimensity 9200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS4.0 storage and run on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. Coming to the camera, the Vivo X90 Pro may feature a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP f/1.75 IMX866 primary sensor, a 50MP f/1.6 portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide sensor. 12MP f/2.0. The smartphone may feature a 32MP selfie camera. The phone will be backed by a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus

Vivo X90 Pro Plus will bring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display will have a 2800×1260 pixel resolution. The phone will be powered by a Dimensity 9200 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage. It will run on OriginOS 3 on top of Android 13. The Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature a triple camera setup in the camera department, including a 50MP f/1.75 IMX989 primary sensor, a 50MP f/.6 IMX758 portrait sensor, a 48MP f/.6 IMX598 ultra-wide sensor /2.2 and an ultra-wide 64MP f/.6 OV64B40 sensor. Telephoto sensor /3.5. On the front, it will sport a 32MP selfie shooter. In addition, a smartphone will have a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support supporting the device.