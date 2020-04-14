LG Announces Its Next Smartphone 'Velvet'

Amidst the Corona crisis, all the tech giants have made their launches and events either postponed or cancelled. Even people haven't witnessed any big launches in the month of March 2020.

But coming to April, 2020… We could see a small change in the tech company minds… A few mobiles and gadgets were launched successfully but then the business needs to get cope up. Companies have taken the route of virtual events and are launching mobiles through online.

Now, giving a ray of hope to all the gadget lovers, LG company has announced its premium-line mobile 'Velvet'. Being called as 'LG Velvet', this mobile mainly offers smoothness and premium softness. This smartphone also is manufactured focusing on the premium style and tactilely pleasing design.

According to the sources, LG Velvet will have a raindrop camera being symmetrical. This smartphone will be LG's first device which will get implemented with LG's new branding strategy.

We all need to wait for the announcement of the release date!!!