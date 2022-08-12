LinkedIn lays off entire global events marketing team: Report

As we hear sobbing stories on LinkedIn about employees being fired amid the global meltdown, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform itself has laid off workers from its global events marketing vertical, the media reported.

According to an Insider report, LinkedIn has laid off "all the employees on the professional social network's global events marketing team amid continued economic uncertainty".

According to the report that came out on Thursday, a LinkedIn spokesperson did not disclose the exact number of employees affected.

"They confirmed the entire team was impacted. Affected employees are being encouraged to apply for roles on a new internal team focused on creating virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences," the report mentioned.

The layoffs at LinkedIn came as its parent company Microsoft, which laid off 1 per cent or 1,800 employees in July, asked around 200 more employees to go, this time from one of its customer-focused R&D projects.

According to posts on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, the recent layoffs have also impacted contracted recruiters across several locations.

A Business Insider report first mentioned that the additional job cuts were concentrated in Microsoft's Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was put together in 2018 with the goal of "winning back consumers".

"Around 200 employees on the Modern Life Experiences team have been told to find another position at the company within 60 days, or take severance," the report claimed.

Last month, Satya Nadella-run Microsoft became the first tech giant to lay off employees as part of a "realignment".

The layoffs at Microsoft affected nearly 1 per cent of its 1,80,000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions.

Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups.

Other tech companies that have either laid off employees or slowed hiring in the current economic downturn include Google, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.