LinkedIn Updates Privacy Policy: Microsoft to Access User Data for AI Training and Ads from November 3

Professional networking platform LinkedIn is making significant changes to how it uses user data, starting November 3, 2025. The Microsoft-owned platform announced an update to its privacy policy, expanding data sharing with its parent company Microsoft and allowing more of its user information to be used for artificial intelligence (AI) training and personalised advertising.

The updated terms state that LinkedIn will use data such as profile details, employment history, educational background, and even public activity on the platform—like posts and comments—to train content-generating AI models. However, the company has assured users that private messages will remain untouched.

In its official update, LinkedIn explained that select user data would help “train content-generating AI models,” with the intention of improving platform features and offering better career connections. According to the company, the move is aimed at enhancing user experience and opening up new opportunities for professionals.

This policy update will not affect every user worldwide. Currently, the new rules will apply to members located in the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, Switzerland, Canada, and Hong Kong. For users outside these regions, LinkedIn’s data usage policies remain unchanged.

Importantly, LinkedIn clarified that users covered by the new rules will have the option to opt out. Even after the policy takes effect, individuals can disable data usage for AI through account settings. By navigating to Settings & Privacy > Data Privacy > How LinkedIn Uses Your Data, users will find a toggle called “Data for Generative AI Improvement.” Switching this off will prevent LinkedIn from using their data to train AI models.

This development comes amid growing conversations around the role of user data in powering AI technologies. Notably, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman had previously acknowledged that concerns about AI replacing human jobs were “legitimate.”

In addition to AI, LinkedIn’s updated rules also expand how data is shared with “affiliates,” which include Microsoft and its subsidiaries. From November 3, LinkedIn will provide Microsoft with broader access to user information to deliver more relevant and personalised ads. The company emphasised, however, that data used for advertising will still be subject to individual privacy settings and controls.

LinkedIn is not the first major tech platform to adopt such measures. Google already leverages its Gemini platform to utilise user-uploaded files for AI training, while Meta uses data from Facebook and Instagram in a similar fashion. The decision by LinkedIn highlights an industry-wide shift, as AI becomes increasingly integrated into digital platforms and services.

For professionals who value both networking opportunities and data privacy, this update is a reminder to revisit account settings and ensure personal preferences are aligned with the platform’s evolving data practices.

As LinkedIn prepares for this rollout, the balance between innovation and privacy will remain central to the debate on how user information should fuel AI-driven features in the future.