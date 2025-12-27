Hyderabad real estate market set for steady growth: Credai

City’s real estate sector continues to maintain strong growth momentum, supported by large-scale infrastructure development, planned urban expansion and sustained housing demand, industry leaders said ahead of the Credai Hyderabad Property Expo scheduled from February 6 to 8.

Addressing the media, Credai Hyderabad President N Jaideep Reddy said government-led initiatives and infrastructure investments over the past two years have significantly strengthened the city’s growth trajectory. Hyderabad is expanding in all directions—east, west, north and south—ensuring the availability of apartments and villas across diverse price segments.

Sharing details of the upcoming property exhibition, Credai said the three-day event will feature 68 stalls and showcase over 150 residential projects. While the number of stalls is marginally lower compared to previous editions, the focus this year is on enhanced visibility and larger project displays.

“Nearly 90–95 per cent of the stalls will showcase four or more projects each. The emphasis is on the quality and number of projects rather than stall size,” organisers said, adding that stall occupancy is expected to remain high. Builders are also planning cultural programmes during the event to attract families and increase footfalls. Credai Hyderabad expressed confidence that housing demand and prices will remain firm through 2026, driven by migration, job creation and the city’s growing appeal as a long-term residential destination.

“People who come to Hyderabad for work are increasingly settling here permanently. Retirees are also choosing the city due to its quality of life and relative affordability,” Credai Hyderabad Vice President Kurra Srinath said.

Highlighting the state government’s long-term vision, Credai leaders pointed to the proposed ‘Future City’, with integrated zones for manufacturing, sports, green spaces and residential development. The project is planned as a sustainable, net-zero urban hub with metro connectivity in the pipeline.

“This kind of organised, phased development is essential for sustainable urban growth. Cities that expand in a planned manner are more resilient in the long run,” Credai Hyderabad President-Elect B Jagannatha Rao said.

Property show convener Susheel Kumar Jain advised homebuyers to prioritise regulatory and financial due diligence. “Buyers should ensure projects have RERA and bank approvals and assess the developer’s track record for timely delivery. Beyond these fundamentals, the final decision depends on individual preferences,” he said.

Credai also cited recent government registration data as an indicator of a healthy market, reflecting sustained buyer confidence. With home loan interest rates currently at relatively low levels, developers and banks participating in the expo are expected to offer special pricing, spot booking benefits and other incentives.