Louisa AI secures $5 mn funding to enhance its tech

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform Louisa AI on Wednesday announced that it has secured $5 million in seed funding to enhance its technology designed to systematise “serendipity” in professional settings.

The seed funding round attracted support from Oxford University’s investment arms, a number of early-stage venture capitalists such as Palm Drive VC, Evolution VC, Nucleus VC and Gaingels, and ex-Goldman Sachs partners, colleagues, clients, friends and family offices, the company said.

"With this funding, Louisa AI is set to expand its capabilities and reach, demonstrating the power of AI in creating serendipitous business opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed," Rohan Doctor, Founder of Louisa AI, said in a statement.

"Our goal is to make the 'lucky' encounters that drive business success, a systematised, repeatable process," he added.

With this new funding, the company aims to broaden its reach and capabilities, increasing its impact on B2B SaaS partnerships across various industries.

"With Louisa AI, we’re thrilled to unlock these network benefits, offering my circle early insights and a chance to capitalise on this revolutionary platform. It's more than just investment; it's about setting a new standard for how businesses engage, innovate, and flourish," said US-based Venture Capitalist, Sandiip Bhammer.

Louisa AI systematises serendipity by leveraging network effects, transforming sales enablement and deal-making across industries.