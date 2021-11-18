Lunar Eclipse 2021 - Date and Timings of Century's Longest Partial 'Chandra Grahan'

Skywatchers are in luck, as the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century will take place on November 19 Friday. Interestingly, it is also the longest eclipse of its kind in nearly 600 years. The lunar eclipses occur when the Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth.



How long will the Lunar Eclipse last?

According to the Holcomb Observatory in Indiana, this time, the partial eclipse phase will last for 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds. The full eclipse will last for 6 hours and 1 minute, making it the longest partial eclipse in the span of 580 years.

Skywatchers will get a view of a subtly changing moon, which may even take on a reddish hue. Unfortunately, this will also be the last lunar eclipse of the year. The lunar eclipse will be experienced by the US, Northern Europe, East Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean region will also experience. This partial lunar eclipse will be the second and last lunar eclipse of 2021.

Lunar Eclipse in India: when, where and how to watch it

The Anshika Chandra Grahan or partial lunar eclipse will occur on Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Night) of Kartik, Shukla Paksha (November 19). It will start at 12:48 pm and end at 4:17 pm, making it the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century. In India, it will be visible at 2:34 pm.

Lunar Eclipse in India: Where will it be visible?

The end of the partial phase will be visible for a brief period just after the moonrise from the extreme northeast of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and when the three objects are aligned.

How many Lunar Eclipses will occur in the 21st century?

According to the US space agency NASA, the Earth, in the 21st century, will encounter a total of 228 lunar eclipses. However, a lunar eclipse can occur only a maximum of three times a year.



