Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India

On May 5, 2023, a penumbral lunar eclipse from various regions such as India, Russia, Europe, and Asia can be viewed. During a penumbral eclipse, the Moon passes into a lighter region of Earth's shadow. If the sky is clear, people in India can observe the astronomical event with their naked eyes, but if not, they must use binoculars or a telescope. The lunar eclipse will begin at 08:44 p.m. and end at 01:01 a.m. (IST) on May 6, 2023.



What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?



The lunar eclipse is when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon. But a Penumbral Eclipse is more subtle when the Moon passes into the lighter outer area of Earth's shadow.

From where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

The penumbral lunar eclipse can be viewed from all over India. If the weather and sky are clear, it will be easy to observe this astronomical event with the naked eye; otherwise, people must use binoculars and telescopes to witness it.

Asia, Australia, Russia, Central and East Africa, Antarctica and some parts of Europe will also be able to see the rare event.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Timings

Lunar Eclipse start timing: May 5, 2023 - 08:44 p.m. (IST)

Lunar Eclipse end timing: May 6, 2023 - 01:01 a.m. (IST)

Lunar Eclipse peak time: May 5, 2023 - 10:52 p.m. (IST)

