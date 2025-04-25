Lyne Originals Celebrates Channel Partner Success at Fortune Fiesta 2025 in Thailand

New Delhi: Lyne Originals, a brand known for its high-quality smart accessories and audio products, successfully concluded its grand channel partner meet, ‘Lyne Fortune Fiesta 2025’, held from April 15th to 19th at the prestigious Dusit Thani Resort, Pattaya, Thailand. The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of over 600 super stockists, distributors, and retailers from all corners of India, each selected for their stellar performance under the company’s Chapter 2.0 scheme.

This exclusive gathering aimed at recognizing the exceptional contributions of Lyne’s partner network, aligning on future growth strategies, and reinforcing a spirit of collaboration and innovation. Adding a star-studded touch to the celebration, Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh graced the event, enthralling attendees with her presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Paresh Vij, Founder and Director of Lyne Originals, shared, “Lyne’s journey has always been about shared dreams and relentless efforts. Fortune Fiesta 2025 is more than a celebration – it is a symbol of trust, ambition, mutual growth and bold spirit of our partners. Our partners are not just collaborators; they are architects of our collective success.”

“True success is built not on individual milestones but on the bonds we nurture and the visions we chase together. At Lyne, we wake up each day with a daring spirit – to begin, to believe, and to achieve. This event reflects our gratitude, our plans for tomorrow, and our promise to every partner who walks this path with us. Together, we don’t just grow – we create history. At Lyne, we don’t just create products — we build experiences that empower”, added Mr Vij.

A Celebration of Partnership and Progress

The Fortune Fiesta 2025 opened with strategic business sessions and workshops, where Lyne’s core leadership team, including Mr Paresh Vij and Mr Navin Vij, shared insights into the company’s roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year. Key focus areas included market strategies, upcoming product lines, and initiatives to strengthen the partner ecosystem. These sessions served as a catalyst for driving innovation and preparing for an ambitious year ahead.

The event also marked the exclusive preview of new products and business schemes, with live demonstrations providing a hands-on experience of what’s to come. A major announcement during the meet was the forthcoming launch of the Lyne Chapter 3.0 Scheme, a refreshed and upgraded initiative set to roll out in the coming months, symbolizing the brand’s dynamic vision for the future.

Partner Recognition and Awards

Highlight of the event was the Grand Partner Recognition Ceremony, celebrating those who excelled under the Chapter 2.0 Scheme. 36 mega lucky winners were announced, with the top winner receiving 100 grams of gold. Additionally, 72 partners were rewarded under the Khushiyon Ka Jackpot scheme, showcasing Lyne’s commitment to acknowledging and rewarding hard work and loyalty.

Networking and Cultural Engagement

In addition to the formal sessions, high-impact networking opportunities allowed for valuable interactions between partners, leadership, and brand stakeholders. Attendees also enjoyed a gala night filled with entertainment, as well as sightseeing and cultural experiences around Pattaya, further enriching the spirit of camaraderie and celebration.

