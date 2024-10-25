MacBook Air Set for M4 Chip Upgrade in Early 2025

Apple is expected to release an updated MacBook Air featuring the M4 chip early next year, likely between January and March. However, this update will not include a redesign; the new MacBook Air models are expected to closely resemble the current M3 versions. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models equipped with the M4 chip, following the trend of offering multiple screen sizes for the popular laptop.

M4 MacBook Air: What to Expect in Apple’s Upcoming Releases?

Apple is gearing up for a new lineup of devices featuring the M4 chipset family, expected to be unveiled next week. This anticipated release could include updated MacBook Pros, redesigned Mac Minis, and iMacs powered by the new M4 chips. The launch is likely to be a virtual event, similar to last year’s “Scary Fast” presentation.

Despite the excitement, the M4 MacBook Air will reportedly not be part of next week’s reveal. If you’re holding out for the Air’s M4 update, you’ll need to wait a few more months. For those curious about the potential improvements with the M4 chip, compared to the M3 and M2 series, Apple is expected to introduce enhanced processing speeds and efficiency with the new SoC (System on Chip).

More 2025 Apple Releases: Mac Studio, iPhone SE 4, and New iPad Accessories

Beyond the MacBook Air, Gurman suggests that Apple is also planning to release a new Mac Studio with M4 capabilities, targeted for after March 2025. The highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to launch next spring, potentially featuring advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities. In addition, Apple may introduce new iPad keyboards, entry-level iPads, and other accessories, bringing further excitement to the lineup for 2025.