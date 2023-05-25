Mark Zuckerberg fires 6,000 more Meta employees

We are aware that the tech job market is volatile due to large-scale layoffs announced by major and midsize companies. It was recently reported that according to the layoff tracking website layoff.fyi, almost two lakh tech workers lost their jobs as of May 18, 2023. And the count is increasing every day.



Meta has also laid off some 6,000 employees worldwide, and the people affected are sharing their stories on LinkedIn. The company announced the layoff of 10,000 people in March. In March 2023, Meta announced the elimination of 10,000 jobs. However, the company has laid off only 4,000 employees so far. On Wednesday, the company began laying off the remaining 6,000 employees. Meta's recent layoffs have reportedly affected people from different departments, including business, ad sales, marketing, communications and associations.

Reports had emerged that nearly a week before the announcement of Meta's third wave of layoffs, the company's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, had briefed employees on the next round of layoffs during a company-wide meeting. He had reportedly said: "The third wave will happen next week. That affects everyone in business teams, even in my organization. It's just a time of great anxiety and uncertainty. I wish I had some easy way to provide comfort." ". or comfort. It is uncertain. And actually, it really increased my admiration for the way everyone, despite that uncertainty, is showing such resilience and professionalism."

Affected employees took to LinkedIn to share their side of the story. For example, an employee noticed that he had received his termination mail at 4:30 am. "It was 2 long months of waiting, and yesterday, I couldn't sleep but also did not dare to check my work email until 5:00 am, so I was looking at my personal phone, expecting that whatever mail would be sent to my work mail. Around 4:30 am, I got a mail from leadership in my personal email and intuitively realized that I'm included in this layoff," the former Meta employee wrote on LinkedIn.

Meta has laid off some 21,000 employees so far. The first round of layoffs was announced in November 2022 when 11,000 technicians gradually lost their jobs. In March of this year, the second round of layoffs was announced, affecting 10,000 employees worldwide. It was previously reported that Meta employees had called out CEO Mark Zuckerberg for handing out large bonuses to some high-level employees amid layoffs at the company.