Meet Dyson Supersonic r™: Precision Hair Dryer for Pros

Dyson engineers continue to push the boundaries of innovation in beauty and today, unveil an entirely new format hair dryer backstage at New York Fashion Week. The Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer is Dyson’s lightest, smallest, and most precise styling tool enabled by power-dense technologies – a new technology streamlined heater, the Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor and intelligent Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors in each attachment which communicate with the hair dryer, automatically adjusting the motor and heater to deliver optimal airflow and temperature.

Dyson engineers were tasked to create the smallest hair dryer with powerful precision. This meant doubling down on the core technology within the Dyson Supersonic™ professional hair dryer – particularly heater technology, motor performance, and attachments – re-engineering a machine to deliver precision for professionals in an entirely new form factor. The Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer is 30% smaller, 20% lighter, and more manoeuvrable - delivering fast drying, smoother, frizz-free and shinier results. Leading Session stylists will use the Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer to style hair across New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion week for the Autumn/Winter season.

An Industry-wide problem

Since 2017, we’ve surveyed and interviewed 696 stylists to understand their environment, habits and needs. Dyson engineers explored and addressed the challenges faced. A stylist will typically see between 4-16 clients each day, spending on average 30-60 minutes styling per client, adapting their angle up to 30 times during one styling session. Strain-related injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome are highly prevalent across the stylist community. These insights informed the Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer, providing professionals with an agile and adaptive tool that responds to real-world demands is essential while delivering superior styling experience and results.

“The Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer builds on the technology and knowledge we have developed, offering fast drying and styling benefits for all hair types with no heat damage. Our new streamlined heater technology developed for this machine is a world-first, combined with our high-speed motors enable the lightweight form factor, and fast precise airflow.”- Gavin Galligan, Senior Design and Development Manager, Dyson Beauty.

Technology deep dive

New ergonomic format

The Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer’s form factor is unique. Ergonomically designed in a revolutionary ‘r’ curve, it weighs just 325 grams, less than the weight of a bottle of hairspray, the shape allows professionals to effortlessly reach where it is normally hard to reach for control and comfort.

Streamlined flow heater for even heat

Dyson’s proprietary new heater technology is small, light and incredibly power-dense. Conventional heaters use open wire wrapped around mica boards, commonly used in electronics, which result in hot and cold spots in the airflow. Dyson hair scientists have researched in detail how to prevent heat damage to maintain hair health. With sights set on engineering tools that not only create great style but help keep hair healthy too.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Streamlined flow heater

Dyson’s streamlined flow heater technology is the first Dyson curved heater in a hair dryer, made of symmetrical foils which form a suspended track. This track delivers efficiency, through maximum exposure to the airflow, with minimum impact on the flow rate and performance. This high-pressure air through the unique curve heats the airflow more evenly, with no hotspots. This means that the user experiences increased evenness of temperature even when using attachments, a higher temperature for styling, and drying hair fast, with no heat damage.

Achieving the optimum heater performance whilst balancing weight and bulk was central to the development of the Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer. Due to the new shape dictating the design, engineers were tasked to re-engineer Dyson’s heater technology to reduce size yet increase performance that provides stylists with a lighter, more agile tool to combat common complaints within the stylist community – achy arms, dull hair and extreme heat damage. The result is a heater that is small and power-dense, made from twenty-eight 99.9% copper microfins that transfer heat evenly into the airflow for increased precision when styling and greater hair shine.

Intelligent heat control

Just like the rest of Dyson’s hair care machines, the Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer is equipped with intelligent heat control. A glass bead thermistor works in tandem with an embedded temperature sensor within the heater – measuring air temperature over 20 times a second to prevent extreme heat damage and protect natural shine.

"The quickest change of temperature I have ever felt in a hair dryer.” Irinel de Leon, Celebrity Stylist

Optimised RFID attachment

The Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer also features integrated Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors in each attachment, which communicate with the hair dryer, automatically adjusting the motor and the heater to deliver optimal airflow and temperature. This functionality provides an intuitive adjustment of the tool to suit all hair types and styles. For example, the diffuser is set to low flow and low temperature to reduce frizz and enhance curls without disrupting the curl pattern. While the rough, dry mode uses max power heat and flows to minimise drying time while maintaining controlled airflow. Attachments also have the ability to remember the last used settings, reducing the time required for adjustment. If preferred, users have the option to customise the settings to suit different hair types and needs.





Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Attachments

"Our in-depth professional stylist trials, research and insights informed the intuitive adjustments on the Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer. This part of the development journey has allowed Dyson to provide professionals with an agile and adaptive tool that responds to real-world demands, delivering superior styling experience and results.” Amy Johnson, Global Head of Hair Care Artistry

The Dyson Supersonic r™ professional hair dryer is paired with three precise airflow settings and four heat modes, including constant cold shot, with ergonomically placed controls within a thumb’s reach and LED indicators on the handle. Designed for stylists to use the tool with ease without interrupting the styling session. The depth-loaded filter is engineered to capture professional pollutants such as hair sprays, airborn styling products and other such air nuances within a salon in a 3D mesh design to protect machine performance, lasting up to two times longer in between cleans. The product will be exclusively available for purchase for professional stylists from March in select markets globally. The availability in India will be confirmed soon on the local website.



